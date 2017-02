PARIS Oct 1 French transport and power engineering company Alstom said on Monday it has won a contract valued at around 410 million euros ($527 million) to supply equipment for the gas-fired power station at Carrington in the UK.

Alstom will supply two gas turbines and other key components, the company said, adding that it would also maintain the equipment during 16 years as part of the deal.

The 880 MW power plant located near Manchester is due to be completed in 2016.