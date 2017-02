PARIS Nov 18 French transport and power enginering company Alstom denied the existence of "a generalised corruption system" within its business and said it is convinced this will be demonstrated, a spokesman said on Friday.

According to unnamed sources cited in French daily Le Monde Friday, Swiss authorities are about to charge Alstom with bribery as part of a corruption probe.

The spokesman declined to comment about the imminent charge of bribery in Switzerland.

