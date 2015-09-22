PARIS, Sept 22 French transport group Alstom
is set to win a $2.5 billion contract to build the
next generation of high-speed trains for U.S. rail operator
Amtrak, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer said.
Alstom on Tuesday welcomed the news of the possible
contract, which Schumer announced on Monday in a statement
published on his website. Alstom did not make any comment about
the negotiations or the type of trains.
The senator said the board of Amtrak was due to select
Alstom for the contract on Tuesday, paving the way for exclusive
negotiations on the final details of the deal.
The Amtrak board is "poised to give Amtrak management
permission to move forward with negotiating a final contact with
Alstom ... with the goal of final approval by the end of
December," the senator said.
(Reporting by Raphael Bloch and James Regan)