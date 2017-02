CARNET, France, March 19 French engineering group Alstom is open to acquisitions in the wind-energy sector, its chief executive said on Monday, though he added the priority was for organic growth.

"If one day there is an opportunity to develop (wind), we will see," said Patrick Kron. He was speaking at an event to inaugurate what Alstom said was the largest offshore wind turbine in the world at Carnet, on the west coast of France. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Elena Berton)