PARIS, March 31 Alstom said on Monday it had secured a contract worth around 400 million euros ($550 million) to build a 740 megawatt gas-fired power plant in southern Iraq.

Alstom will be in charge of engineering, building and commissioning the plant as well as supplying four gas turbines, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7271 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)