Oct 23 alstria office REIT AG :

* Says HIH buys office property for Warburg-Henderson from alstria

* Says HIH Hamburgische Immobilien Handlung is buying property within framework of its mandate as exclusive asset and transaction manager of Warburg-Henderson Kapitalanlagegesellschaft für Immobilien mbH

* Says property was sold for a total consideration of 15.5 million euros

* Says transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2014