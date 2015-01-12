BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says FY profit RMB607 mln, up 26.5pct
* FY profit for the year RMB607 million an increase of 26.5pct
Jan 12 Alstria Office REIT AG :
* Announces signature of a new lease for its asset Suedlicht in Hofmannstrasse 51, Munich
* Says lease will start on May 1, 2015 and generate an annual rental income of 420 thousand euros
* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share