Kenya's EABL says to raise 6 bln shillings via medium term note
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.
July 9 Alstria Office REIT AG : * Says leases 1,200 sqm in Frankfurt
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Monday it had approved a tender offer for its global depositary receipts (GDRs) and would cancel their listing on the London Stock Exchange.
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 7.3 million euros ($7.81 million) versus 8.3 million euros a year ago