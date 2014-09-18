BRIEF-Winfull Group Holdings says entered into acquisition agreement
* Entered into acquisition agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of sale share and sale loan by purchaser
Sept 18 ALTA SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, TUP Property SA, has signed a preliminary agreement with Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA for sale of a land property of the total area of 2.07 hectare located in Katowice that is part of Forest Hill project
* Said TUP Property SA will tear down the warehouse located on the sold land property and office part of the property (not under sale agreement) will be revitalized
* Said on the sold land property will be constructed another stage of a housing estate Forrest Hill
* Said parties declared that the final sale agreement will be signed until June 30, 2015 and the sale price will be 5 million zlotys
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
LONDON, March 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents of London's public housing blocks will be left without a voice in construction projects that could demolish their homes unless drastic changes are made to the Mayor of London's plans, according to some city politicians and estate residents.