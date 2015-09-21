Russia's Alrosa not interested in buying Dominion Diamond
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.
Sept 21 Canada's AltaGas Ltd's said its unit has agreed to buy a portfolio of three natural gas-fired electrical generation plants in northern California for $642 million.
The three plants produce total energy of 523 megawatt, AltaGas said on Monday.
AltaGas Power Holdings is buying GWF Energy Holdings LLC, the owner of the plants, from Highstar Capital IV LP. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
OSLO, March 28 Schlumberger, the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling.