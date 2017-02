(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Canada's AltaGas Ltd posted a 77 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its annual dividend helped by growth in its gas business.

The company, which is involved in natural gas extraction and transmission, energy services and power generation, reported a third-quarter net income of C$10.6 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$6 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 24 percent to C$369.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$28.75 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)