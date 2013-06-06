June 6 AltaGas Ltd on Thursday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of 10-year medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.57 percent notes, due June 12, 2023, were priced at 99.925 to yield 3.579 percent, or 152.2 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers of the sale.