Jan 23 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would jointly build a natural gas processing plant and a natural gas liquids separation train with a privately held producer in the Montney shale play in western Canada.

AltaGas said on Monday that while the deep-cut processing facility will be jointly owned, the NGL separation train and a rail terminal will be fully owned by AltaGas.

The plant is expected to cost C$100 million-C$110 million ($75 million-$83 million), while the separation train and rail terminal are expected to cost about $60 million-$70 million. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)