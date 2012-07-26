July 26 Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd's quarterly funds from operations (FFO) fell 14 percent on weaker prices in the natural gas and power markets.

FFO fell to C$39.9 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter from C$46.5 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Normalized net income applicable to common shares fell 36 percent to C$10.4 million, or 12 Canadian cents per, from C$16.3 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 16 percent to C$271.7 million. (Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)