July 26 Canadian energy infrastructure company
AltaGas Ltd's quarterly funds from operations (FFO)
fell 14 percent on weaker prices in the natural gas and power
markets.
FFO fell to C$39.9 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share,
in the second quarter from C$46.5 million, or 56 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Normalized net income applicable to common shares fell 36
percent to C$10.4 million, or 12 Canadian cents per, from C$16.3
million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 16 percent to C$271.7 million.
(Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)