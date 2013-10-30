Oct 30 Altalink LP on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($476 million) of 10-year medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.668 percent notes, due Nov. 6, 2023, were priced at par to yield 123 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Montreal were the joint lead managers of the sale. The issue is for sale only in Canada.