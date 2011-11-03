Nov 3 Altalink LP on Thursday sold C$275 million ($272 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.462 percent notes, due Nov. 8, 2041, were priced at par to yield 162 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint-book running managers on the sale were the

($1=C$1.01) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)