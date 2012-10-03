Oct 3 Alta Mesa Holdings LP /Finance
Services Corp on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to
an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.
Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Mitsubishi were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ALTA MESA
AMT $150 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013
MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9.85 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS