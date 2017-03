Nov 14 Altamir SCA :

* Reports NAV per share of 15.66 euros at Sept. 30, down by 0.5 pct compared to June 30

* NAV on IFRS basis is 571.6 million euros at Sept. 30 compared to 574.6 million euros at June 30

* Cash position on IFRS basis is 76.9 million euros at Sept. 30 versus 88.4 million euros at June 30