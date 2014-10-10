Oct 10 Altarea SCA :

* Signs binding promise with Allianz Vie, for the acquisition of office complex located at 87 Rue de Richelieu in Paris

* Definitive acquisition will be when teams of Allianz France leave the building, expected between end 2015 and beginning 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)