* Sacks top managers after poor performance
* Altech's H1 headline EPS down 24 percent
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's Allied
Technologies has sacked some senior managers at its
Kenyan data business, a day after the company blamed a drop in
first-half profit on the unit's poor performance.
"We replaced inefficient management at KDN (Kenya Data
Networks), and the executive management team at Altech
responsible for the East Africa region has been beefed up to get
the East Africa business back on track," Altech's CEO Craig
Venter told Reuters.
"Our operations in East Africa will be rectified. East
Africa is still our growth engine."
He did not give details of how many managers he had let go
nor what positions they held. One user on the micro-blogging
website Twitter said as many as 13 senior managers had been
sacked.
Johannesburg-listed Altech, an investment holding company in
the telecommunications, multi-media and information technology
(TMT) sectors in Africa and abroad, reported a 24 percent
decline in first-half headline EPS on Wednesday, citing poor
performance at its Kenya business.
Shares in Altech were flat at 59.10 rand at 1411 GMT.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan and
Will Waterman)