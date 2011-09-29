* Sacks top managers after poor performance

* Altech's H1 headline EPS down 24 percent

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's Allied Technologies has sacked some senior managers at its Kenyan data business, a day after the company blamed a drop in first-half profit on the unit's poor performance.

"We replaced inefficient management at KDN (Kenya Data Networks), and the executive management team at Altech responsible for the East Africa region has been beefed up to get the East Africa business back on track," Altech's CEO Craig Venter told Reuters.

"Our operations in East Africa will be rectified. East Africa is still our growth engine."

He did not give details of how many managers he had let go nor what positions they held. One user on the micro-blogging website Twitter said as many as 13 senior managers had been sacked.

Johannesburg-listed Altech, an investment holding company in the telecommunications, multi-media and information technology (TMT) sectors in Africa and abroad, reported a 24 percent decline in first-half headline EPS on Wednesday, citing poor performance at its Kenya business.

Shares in Altech were flat at 59.10 rand at 1411 GMT. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan and Will Waterman)