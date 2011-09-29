* New CEO starts work mid-October
* Altech's H1 headline EPS down 24 pct, blames Kenya
(Adds new appointments, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's Allied
Technologies has replaced the head of its Kenyan data
unit and named a new team to lead its east African operations, a
day after blaming a drop in first-half profit on the unit's poor
performance.
Johannesburg-listed Altech, an investment holding company in
the telecommunications, multi-media and information technology
(TMT) sectors, reported a 24 percent decline in first-half
headline EPS on Wednesday, citing poor performance at the Kenya
business.
"At KDN (Kenyan Data Networks) a new CEO has been appointed
and will start his employment with KDN on 15 October 2011. The
current CEO of KDN, Rikus Matthyser, who is on a contract to
KDN, will work with the new CEO to ensure a smooth transition,"
said Tim Ellis, Group Executive for Converged Services.
He told Reuters Altech had also appointed new executives --
including a group executive and chief financial officer for
converged services -- at the head office level to support the
Kenyan operation.
Altech's CEO Craig Venter told Reuters the east African
operation would be put back on track and was still the firm's
"growth engine".
One user on the micro-blogging website Twitter said as many
as 13 senior managers had been sacked.
Shares in Altech ended Thursday's trade flat at 59.00 rand
at 1500 GMT.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan and
Will Waterman)