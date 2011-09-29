* New CEO starts work mid-October

* Altech's H1 headline EPS down 24 pct, blames Kenya (Adds new appointments, quotes)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's Allied Technologies has replaced the head of its Kenyan data unit and named a new team to lead its east African operations, a day after blaming a drop in first-half profit on the unit's poor performance.

Johannesburg-listed Altech, an investment holding company in the telecommunications, multi-media and information technology (TMT) sectors, reported a 24 percent decline in first-half headline EPS on Wednesday, citing poor performance at the Kenya business.

"At KDN (Kenyan Data Networks) a new CEO has been appointed and will start his employment with KDN on 15 October 2011. The current CEO of KDN, Rikus Matthyser, who is on a contract to KDN, will work with the new CEO to ensure a smooth transition," said Tim Ellis, Group Executive for Converged Services.

He told Reuters Altech had also appointed new executives -- including a group executive and chief financial officer for converged services -- at the head office level to support the Kenyan operation.

Altech's CEO Craig Venter told Reuters the east African operation would be put back on track and was still the firm's "growth engine".

One user on the micro-blogging website Twitter said as many as 13 senior managers had been sacked.

Shares in Altech ended Thursday's trade flat at 59.00 rand at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan and Will Waterman)