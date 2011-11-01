JOHANNESBURG Nov 1 South Africa's Allied
Technologies Ltd is in talks to pay up to $60 million
for unlisted Kenyan IT firm Symphony, according to a person
familiar with the matter, to help revive its struggling business
in fast-growing east Africa.
Johannesburg-based Altech, a $742 million IT company, has
been in talks to buy Symphony for several months and is now
nearing the end of its due diligence, said the source, who
declined to be identified because the information is not yet
public.
Altech is likely to pay between $50 to $60 million for
Symphony, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio in the teens, said
the source.
Buying Symphony -- which has also has operations in Uganda,
Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia -- would augment Altech's existing
business in the region, where it has struggled.
Altech in September replaced the head of its underperforming
Kenyan data unit and named a new team to lead its east African
operation.
"The turnaround of our East African activities is clearly a
top priority within the Group and is receiving considerable
management attention," the company said when it released its
first-half earnings in September.
Symphony provides IT consulting and services including
hardware, software and networking. Symphony is owned by the Da
Gama Rose Group, led by prominent Kenyan businessman Horatius da
Gama Rose.
Symphony's business partners include IBM , Cisco
Systems , Dell Inc , General Electric Company
, Microsoft Corp and China's Lenovo Group
and Huawei Technologies , according to its
website.
No one was immediately available for comment at Altech, nor
was da Gama Rose's office.
South African firms are increasingly looking to do deals
beyond their crowded home market to tap into the rising
disposable incomes in poor but fast-growing regions such as east
and west Africa.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Marius Bosch)