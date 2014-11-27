Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 27 Altec Holdings SA
* 9M turnover at 15.21 million euros versus 14.8 million euros year ago
* 9M EBITDA at 0.38 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago
* 9M net loss at 4.92 million euros versus 3.65 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2014 at 2.38 million euros versus 1.49 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1vp1pRq
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)