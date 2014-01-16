Jan 15 U.S. defense contractor Altegrity Inc
has hired restructuring advisers as it contends with
a debt burden of about $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Altegrity is the holding company for U.S. Investigations
Services (USIS), the nation's largest private provider of
federal government background checks that became the focus of
congressional scrutiny last year after it was discovered USIS
vetted Edward Snowden before he leaked documents about U.S.
spying efforts.
USIS was also responsible for vetting Aaron Alexis, the
technology contractor who killed 12 people at the Washington
Navy Yard in September.
Owned by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners,
Altegrity is working with restructuring bankers at Evercore
Partners Inc, the Journal said.
While bankruptcy is not imminent for Altegrity, the company
enlisted restructuring advisers to help cope with upcoming debt
maturities and evaluate other options to ease its debt burden
and work out operational problems, the WSJ said, citing the
people.