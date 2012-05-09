PARIS May 9 French engineering and IT
consultancy Alten posted a 17.2 percent rise in
first-quarter sales on Wednesday and raised its target for
organic revenue growth for the year to 7 percent.
First-quarter sales reached 306.6 million euros ($398
million), growing 12.3 percent on a like-for-like basis, the
company said in a statement. Sales in France, the company's top
market, grew 9.8 percent to 197.6 million.
Last month, Alten's chief executive told Reuters he hoped
organic growth this year would reach 7-8 percent, up from a
previous forecast of at least 5 percent.
Simon Azoulay also said he wanted to cut the portion of
sales generated in France to half from 2015, down from
two-thirds currently.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by James Regan)