PARIS Nov 7 French engineering and IT consultancy Alten raised its 2012 growth target on Wednesday after sales rose 13 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Alten said full-year sales will rise at least 8 percent on an organic basis, compared with a previously forecast 7 percent gain, after strong demand in markets such as India, Germany and Sweden lifted revenue.

Sales advanced to 884.6 million euros ($1.13 billion) in January-September from 784.5 million in the year-earlier period, the company said.

The French company's 6.1 percent advance in domestic sales was outpaced by 27 percent growth in other markets.

Third-quarter sales grew 13 percent as business remained "satisfatory", the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet)