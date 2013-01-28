PARIS Jan 28 French engineering and IT consultancy Alten has hit its target for organic revenue growth with 2012 sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Full-year sales were up 8.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, in line with the company's goal of at least 8 percent organic growth over the year, helped by strong demand abroad and in the aerospace, rail and energy sectors.

"Activity in early 2013 should remain in line with the end of 2012," Alten said on Monday.

Sales in France, the company's main market, grew 5.9 percent to 758 million euros, representing 63 percent of total revenue compared with 67 percent in 2011.

Chief executive Simon Azoulay said in an interview last April he wanted to grow the portion of sales from outside France to half from 2015. ($1 = 0.7429 euro) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Dan Lalor)