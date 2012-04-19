April 19 Altera Corp, which makes programmable chips, posted a weak f irst quarter as customers trimmed inventories and demand for its communications products fell.

The company, which competes with Xilinx, posted a net income of $115.8 million, or 35 cents per share, down from $224.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales fell 28 percent to $383.8 million.

Altera shares closed at $38.50 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)