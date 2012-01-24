(Corrects closing share price to $40.12, not $20.12)

Jan 24 Analog chipmaker Altera Corp's fourth-quarter results topped analysts' estimates, but a weak first-quarter outlook sent its shares down 3 percent after the bell.

Altera expects first-quarter revenue to fall 5 percent to 9 percent sequentially. This implies revenue of $425.8 million at the midpoint, while the Street is expecting $455.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted earnings of 45 cents a share on revenue of $457.8 million. Analysts were expecting a profit of 42 cents per share on revenue of $447.5 million.

Shares of the company were trading down over 2 percent at $39.25 after the bell. They closed at $40.12 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)