(Corrects closing share price to $40.12, not $20.12)
Jan 24 Analog chipmaker Altera Corp's
fourth-quarter results topped analysts' estimates, but
a weak first-quarter outlook sent its shares down 3 percent
after the bell.
Altera expects first-quarter revenue to fall 5 percent to 9
percent sequentially. This implies revenue of $425.8 million at
the midpoint, while the Street is expecting $455.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted earnings of 45
cents a share on revenue of $457.8 million. Analysts were
expecting a profit of 42 cents per share on revenue of $447.5
million.
Shares of the company were trading down over 2 percent at
$39.25 after the bell. They closed at $40.12 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)