* Sees Q1 rev down 5-9 pct
* Q4 EPS $0.45 vs est $0.42
* Q4 rev $457.8 mln vs est $447.5 mln
* Shares fall 2 pct in after-mkt trade
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Jan 24 Altera Corp forecast weak
first-quarter revenue on soft demand in its biggest markets,
underscoring concerns about a shaky rebound in the semiconductor
industry.
The programmable chipmaker said it sees first-quarter
revenue declining 5 percent to 9 percent sequentially on
weakness in its wireless and military segments.
This implies revenue of $425.8 million at the midpoint,
while the Street is expecting $455.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive John Daane said he sees softness in the
wireless markets in Europe, Japan and Asia.
"Wireless should also be down across multiple geographies,
due to continued inventory depletion after market softening in
the second half of 2011," Daane said on a conference call with
analysts.
The company also said it is experiencing a downtick in its
military business segment, which contributed 11 percent to sales
in the fourth quarter.
"Orders are stabilizing towards the end of the quarter. That
is constructive, but demand hasn't strengthened yet,"
ThinkEquity analyst Sujeeva De Silva told Reuters.
The disappointing outlook comes after rival Xilinx
had raised hopes of an uptick in chip demand by projecting solid
first-quarter results.
Xilinx and Altera are known for their programmable
microchips which can be customized to perform a wide variety of
computing tasks.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted earnings of 45
cents a share on revenue of $457.8 million. Analysts were
expecting a profit of 42 cents per share on revenue of $447.5
million.
Shares of the company were down about 2 percent in extended
trade, after closing at $40.12 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon, Viraj Nair)