BRUSSELS Oct 9 European Union antitrust
regulators are set to approve U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's
$16.7 billion offer for Altera Corp without
requiring concessions, two people familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
The world No. 1 chipmaker is making its largest acquisition
to reinforce its portfolio of higher-margin chips used in data
centres and boost its business in household devices linked to
the Internet.
Altera makes programmable chips used to speed up web
searches, among other uses. The proposed takeover is one of
three big deals in the highly fragmented chip industry this
year.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)