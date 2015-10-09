(Adds Intel comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Oct 9 World No. 1 chipmaker Intel Corp
will be given the go-ahead from the EU for its $16.7
billion bid for Altera Corp, its largest ever deal, two
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The U.S. company is looking to Altera to reinforce its
portfolio of higher-margin chips used in data centres and to
focus on chips for cars, watches and other devices in a future
"Internet of Things".
The U.S. Department of Justice cleared the deal
unconditionally last month while other agencies such as the
Chinese are also looking at the bid. Analysts had expected
smooth sailing but some investors were concerned about possible
antitrust hurdles.
The highly fragmented chip industry has seen a wave of
consolidation this year as companies beef up their capabilities
and try to squeeze more technologies onto chips in response to
demand for integrated suppliers.
The European Commission will clear the deal without
requiring concessions from Intel as it does not see any
competition issues, the sources said. A decision is scheduled by
Oct. 14.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.
Intel spokeswoman Cara Walker declined to comment on the
regulatory process, saying the company continued to work closely
and cooperate with the agencies involved.
Altera makes programmable chips used to speed up web
searches and update social networks, among other uses.
The Commission is now examining Avago Technologies'
$37 billion offer for Broadcom Corp, the biggest ever
deal in the sector. The preliminary review will end on Nov. 9.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Elaine Hardcastle)