By Greg Roumeliotis
April 9 Discussions on a takeover by Intel Corp
of smaller chip maker Altera Corp have ended
as the companies were unable to agree on price, a person
familiar with the matter said, but Altera shares rose,
suggesting it is still a potential target.
Altera's shares closed up 3.2 percent at $43.33 on the
Nasdaq after earlier falling as much as 8 percent. Intel shares
closed down slightly at $31.24 after dropping earlier in the
day.
Intel's offer was in the neighborhood of the low-$50 per
share range, CNBC reported earlier on Thursday. (cnb.cx/1Do4pl4)
That represented a 50 percent premium to Altera's price before
news of the talks was first reported on March 27.
Intel declined comment. Altera did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Altera's apparent refusal to do a deal puts pressure on its
board, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Doug Freedman.
"Investors are going to demand some explanations," he said.
"If the board and management can't show a plan that would create
a value at or above what Intel is offering, they are going to
have to justify why they are saying no."
Late last month, Intel was reported to be in talks to buy
Altera in a deal that could have topped $10 billion.
Altera had a market capitalization of $12.6 billion as of
Wednesday. Its shares had surged more than 20 percent since
merger talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Had the deal gone through, the takeover would have been
Intel's largest acquisition, topping its $7.7 billion purchase
of security software maker McAfee in 2011.
Altera would appeal to Intel for its line of programmable
chips, increasingly used in data centers and customized for
functions such as providing web-search results or updating
social networks.
Deals in the chip sector have been expected after NXP
Semiconductors' $12 billion purchase of Freescale
Semiconductor was announced last month.
Worldwide semiconductor mergers and acquisitions were worth
$31 billion last year, the most since 2011, Thomson Reuters data
shows. In the 12 months through March 2, four hundred
seventy-two chip M&A deals were made worldwide, up from 383 in
the previous year.
Market analysts said they expect the chip M&A boom to
continue despite the end of the Altera-Intel talks.
"Perhaps it impacts those two stocks but I don't see it
offsetting the major trend, which is certainly for more deals,"
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC.
