March 27 Chipmaker Intel Corp is in talks to buy Altera Corp, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the potential deal and its timing were not known, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/195hofq)

Shares of Altera, valued at $10.4 billion at Thursday's close, were up 24.5 percent at $43.16 per share on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)