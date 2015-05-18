GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
May 18 Chipmakers Intel Corp and Altera Corp have resumed talks on a possible deal that could top $13 billion, the New York Post reported.
Earlier discussions on a deal fell through as the companies were unable to agree on a price, Reuters reported in April.
Altera's shares jumped 7 percent to $47.50 in premarket trading on Monday, while Intel's shares were up slightly at $33.15.
One way or the other, an outcome is expected in a few weeks, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1LdiEuD)
Intel and Altera could not immediately be reached for comment.
Deal talks between the two companies first surfaced in March and media reports suggested that a potential deal could top $10 billion, making it Intel's biggest acquisition ever. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
