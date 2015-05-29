May 29 Intel Corp is close to a deal to
buy smaller chip maker Altera Corp for about $15
billion, the New York Post reported.
The deal price could be as much as $54 a share, a 15 percent
premium over Altera's Thursday closing price of $46.97, the New
York Post reported, citing a source close to the situation. (bit.ly/1Fk3FL4)
"A deal is likely by the end of next week," the newspaper
quoted the source as saying. The source also cautioned that the
talks could still fall apart.
Intel signed a standstill agreement earlier this year with
Altera that expires on June 1, giving the world's largest
chipmaker the option to launch a hostile bid after that, Reuters
reported in April, citing sources.
Altera in April rejected an unsolicited $54 per share offer
from Intel following months of negotiations, the sources told
Reuters.
Avago Technologies Ltd agreed on Thursday to buy
Broadcom Corp for $37 billion in the largest merger of
chipmakers ever.
The merger is the industry's second megadeal this year and
is unlikely to be the last, analysts told Reuters.
Intel and Altera could not be reached immediately for
comments outside regular business hours.
