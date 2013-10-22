Oct 22 Programmable-chip maker Altera Corp
reported a 24 percent fall in quarterly profit and
projected a decrease in sales in the fourth quarter from the
third quarter.
Altera shares fell 6 percent in extended trading after
closing at $37.32 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
Net income fell to $119.4 million, or 37 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $157.5 million, 49 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $445.9 million.
The company said it expects sales for the fourth quarter to
be down 3 percent to up 1 percent, compared with the third
quarter.
Altera's semiconductor chips are sold off the shelf and can
be programmed by customers to do specific tasks.