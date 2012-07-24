July 24 Altera Corp reported
second-quarter results well above estimates and projected a
sequential increase in third-quarter sales
The programmable chipmaker posted a profit of 50 cents per
share on revenue of $464.8 million. Analysts on average were
looking for a profit of 39 cents per share profit on revenue of
$445.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, it expects sales growth of 2 percent
to 6 percent, sequentially.
Shares of the company rose 8 percent in trading after the
bell. They closed at $30.69 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)