Dec 2 Britain's Alterian has agreed to translation software firm SDL's sweetened all-cash offer that values the company at 68.4 million pounds ($107.3 million).

The offer of 110 pence per share is at a premium of 8.6 percent to Alterian's Thursday close.

Marketing and web content firm Alterian last month received an indicative revised offer from SDL, following its rejection of SDL's initial 80 pence per share approach.

The company has been struggling in recent times. It had issued a profit warning in April and had announced deep cost cuts and workforce reductions last month.

A deal with Alterian would expand the customer base of SDL, which has moved into managing web content from its background in translation.

Alterian independent directors consider the terms of the acquisition to be fair and reasonable, a statement by SDL on Friday said.

Shares in SDL closed at 586 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, while those of Alterian closed at 101.25 pence. ($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)