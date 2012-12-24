ISTANBUL Dec 24 Turkey's Anadolu Holding will start talks to sell its stake in Turkish Alternatif Bank to Commercial Bank of Qatar, Alternatif said in a statement on Monday.

Anadolu Holding directly owns a 77.7 percent stake in Alternatif, while 4.16 percent stake is traded publicly on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

