LONDON, July 13 Alternative money managers such as real estate funds, hedge and private equity funds added $600 billion in assets last year, a new survey released on Monday showed, as institutions poured in cash to diversify their portfolios.

Total assets under management of alternative asset managers stood at $6.3 trillion at the end of 2014, the survey by consultant Towers Watson showed.

The top 100 alternative asset managers held $3.5 trillion in assets, up from $3.27 in 2013. Real estate funds managers had a third of the assets, followed by hedge funds and private equity fund managers with just over a fifth of the assets managed by the top money managers. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)