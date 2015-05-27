May 27 Altice SA owner Patrick Drahi: * says decided to go to US to diversify business to lower risk * says wanted to offset risk of being in euro zone by also being

present in dollar market * says willing to lose customers in France if they are low margin,

low value * says Numericable will catch up on lateness on 4g Mobile network

by year-end * says not worried at all about debt levels of his groups * says had major banks willing to finance Time Warner Cable move

but felt it was a step too far * says was unsure if management resources could handle going from

30,000 to 120,000 staff through such a deal