PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 Altice SA owner Patrick Drahi: * says decided to go to US to diversify business to lower risk * says wanted to offset risk of being in euro zone by also being
present in dollar market * says willing to lose customers in France if they are low margin,
low value * says Numericable will catch up on lateness on 4g Mobile network
by year-end * says not worried at all about debt levels of his groups * says had major banks willing to finance Time Warner Cable move
but felt it was a step too far * says was unsure if management resources could handle going from
30,000 to 120,000 staff through such a deal
March 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols