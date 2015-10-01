BRIEF-Russ Reid, Grizzard to merge
Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge
PARIS Oct 1 European telecommunications company Altice said on Thursday that it had launched a capital hike worth about 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion) to help finance its Cablevision takeover.
Altice said the move would increase its capital by about 10 percent for its A and B shares and was being carried via an accelerated placement with institutional investors.
JP Morgan was the coordinator and bookrunner for the deal, it added.
Altice announced plans earlier this month to buy Cablevision, the fourth-largest U.S. operator, for $17.7 billion including debt.
($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.
