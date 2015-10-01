(Adds analyst, results of share sale)

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS Oct 1 European telecoms company Altice completed a share sale on Thursday to fund its takeover of U.S.-based Cablevision, prompting a steep drop in its shares as some investors grew wary of its debt and ability to pull off a rapid expansion.

The holding company controlled by tycoon Patrick Drahi raised 1.61 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in a share issue and priced a bond issue to raise $8.6 billion to finance the deal.

Altice shares had been the best performers among European telecom stocks this year, but have slumped more than 30 percent since the Cablevision deal was announced on Sept 17. They closed down 9.3 percent at 16.98 euros, their lowest since February.

Analysts attributed the decline in part to concerns that the deal-hungry group had bitten off more than it could chew, and might not be able to deliver promised cost savings.

Further concerns stem from its having to pay higher interest rates on this debt package, given tighter credit market conditions.

Drahi has turned Altice into an acquisition machine since 2012, scooping up telecoms and cable companies in France, Portugal, Israel and now the United States, which it entered in May by buying a regional cable group called Suddenlink for $9.1 billion.

The formula is always the same: do deals with cheap debt, then slash costs at the target companies to improve profits.

Altice's big move into the U.S. market came in September with plans to buy Cablevision for $17.7 billion including debt.

ACCUMULATION OF DEBT

Combined with debt from Cablevision, total debt financing of the deal stood at $14.5 billion, with an average maturity of 6.6 years and an average cost of 7.5 percent, Altice said.

The pace of the expansion has been staggering, as has the accumulation of debt, which stood at 1.7 billion euros in 2012, and will rise to 48.5 billion by the end of 2016 once the two U.S. deals close, analysts said.

The equity part of the Cablevision financing package, flagged when it announced the acquisition on Sept. 17, would increase its capital by about 10 percent for its A and B shares and was being done via an accelerated placement with institutional investors.

The placing comprised just under 70 million A shares at 17.00 euros each and 24.8 million B shares at the same price. Settlement is expected on Oct. 5.

JP Morgan was coordinator and bookrunner for the deal. Barclays BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners.

Some remain bulls on Altice, including Goldman, which wrote in a recent note that the share price correction was overdone and kept its "buy" rating on the stock.

Rabobank analysts took a similar view: "We believe that the current sharp correction of the shares offers an interesting entry point ... we expect a successful integration (of Cablevision)."

