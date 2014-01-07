BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
PARIS Jan 7 European cable operator Altice said its initial public offering of about 25 percent of its share capital was expected to take place in the next four weeks.
The company is owned by founder and chairman Patrick Drahi and its management.
"The proceeds will go uniquely to pay down debt since we don't believe in keeping cash on the balance sheet in the expectation of doing acquisitions," said Chief Executive Dexter Goei on a conference call.
The company could easily raise funds later to do acquisitions, he said. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)