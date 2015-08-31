Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Aug 31 Billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice holding company said on Monday it had named former Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes as its chief operating officer and chairman of the board of Numericable-SFR.
Combes, 53, has more than 25 years of experience in the telecoms industry.
He was CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, CEO of Vodafone Europe, Chairman and CEO of TDF, as well as chief financial officer and senior executive vice president of France Telecom. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order