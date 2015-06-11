PARIS, June 11 Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes will leave the group that he is selling to Nokia on July 15 and join billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice holding company from September, Challenges magazine reported.

Combes will in particular be responsible for the development of telecoms group Altice in Europe, the French magazine reported.

Alcatel-Lucent would not confirm or deny Combes' appointment to Altice but noted that Combes was stepping down anyway as part of the Nokia deal. A spokesman said by email that a departure date had yet to be agreed.

Altice declined to comment. On Friday it said Combes had resigned from his position as an independent non-executive director on the board of Altice.

Combes, who joined Alcatel from Vodafone in 2013 and was tasked with turning the company around, has said he pushed Nokia to buy the whole group rather than just the mobile business the Finnish company was initially interested in, in order to assure its long-term viability.

The CEO said at the time the deal was announced in April, however, that he would not be taking on a role at the combined group once the sale was completed.

Altice's focus has recently been turned in particular towards the United States. Last month it dropped a possible bid for Time Warner Cable despite having lined up bank backing, saying it was not ready for such a bid deal.

Instead, Altice unveiled the purchase of U.S. regional cable firm Suddenlink Communications for $9.1 billion as a "modest" way for it to enter the U.S. market and test its ability there.

Drahi has set a goal for Altice to one day earn half of its revenue in the United States, aiming to diversify risk rather than bet all on Europe.

Nokia is buying Alcatel in an all-share deal that values the Franco-American group at 15.6 billion euros ($17.56 billion) as it builds up its telecom equipment business to compete with market leader Ericsson. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Jean-Michel Belot; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)