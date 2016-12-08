PARIS Dec 8 Telecoms and cable group Altice said on Thursday that it was exploring the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) of a minority interest in its U.S. operations, Altice USA, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

"No decisions have been taken at this point on the structure or timing of any IPO, and no assurance can be given that an IPO will be pursued," the company said in a statement.

