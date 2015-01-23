Jan 23 Altice SA :

* To issue amount of senior notes valued at 2.00 billion euros ($2.24 billion)

* Says Altice Finco unit has proposed an issuance of $385 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* Says Altice Financing unit has proposed an issuance of 2.24 billion euros(equivalent) in aggregate principal amount of euro and dollar senior secured notes

* Proceeds of all these notes will be used to, among other things, finance the PT Portugal acquisition

Source text: bit.ly/15kBkZz, bit.ly/1gLiH0G

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)