March 5 Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei said on a conference call after results:

* Not focused on expanding into additional markets, priority on execution in France, Portugal

* Declines to comment on whether would be interested in buying Belgian mobile operator Base

* Declines to comment on Bouygues Telecom talks, but says remains interested in consolidation in Altice's existing markets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leila Abboud)